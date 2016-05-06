版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA says considering if Motorola-Airwave deal would hurt competition

May 6 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK's CMA says considering whether completed acquisition by Motorola Solutions Inc of Airwave Solutions Ltd will result in decrease in competition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1pqlJSm) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

