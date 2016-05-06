BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants receives $9 mln senior debt revolving line of credit commitment

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Received a senior debt revolving line of credit commitment for $9 million, subject to completion of definitive loan documents
* Annualized sales for five new bad daddy's opened this year are averaging at its $2.5 million annual target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11