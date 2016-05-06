版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants receives $9 mln senior debt revolving line of credit commitment

May 6 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Received a senior debt revolving line of credit commitment for $9 million, subject to completion of definitive loan documents

* Annualized sales for five new bad daddy's opened this year are averaging at its $2.5 million annual target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

