BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard issued 750 mln of senior unsecured notes

May 6 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc :

* Issued EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Tard -to use proceeds of offering of about eur 746.4 million to pay down portion of amounts outstanding under senior credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)