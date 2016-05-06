版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard issued 750 mln of senior unsecured notes

May 6 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc :

* Issued EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Tard -to use proceeds of offering of about eur 746.4 million to pay down portion of amounts outstanding under senior credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

