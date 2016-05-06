BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals licenses clazakizumab rights to Vitaeris

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder biopharmaceuticals licenses clazakizumab rights to vitaeris
* Says in exchange for rights to clazakizumab, alder has received an equity stake in vitaeris
* In addition, randall c. Schatzman, president and ceo of alder, has joined vitaeris' board of directors
* Specific financial and other terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11