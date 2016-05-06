版本:
BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals licenses clazakizumab rights to Vitaeris

May 6 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder biopharmaceuticals licenses clazakizumab rights to vitaeris

* Says in exchange for rights to clazakizumab, alder has received an equity stake in vitaeris

* In addition, randall c. Schatzman, president and ceo of alder, has joined vitaeris' board of directors

* Specific financial and other terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

