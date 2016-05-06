版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Evonik required to pay Air Products termination fee of $190 mln if purchase agreement is terminated

May 6 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Evonik is required to pay air products a termination fee of $190 million if purchase agreement is terminated Source text (1.usa.gov/1XchZS7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐