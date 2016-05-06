版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-UK's CMA decided not to refer JRJR 33 acquisition of Betterware Limited

May 6 UK's CMA

* Decided not to refer acquisition by JRJR 33, Inc. of Betterware Limited to a phase 2 investigation Further company coverage:

