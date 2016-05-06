版本:
BRIEF-Windows 10 is now running on 300 million active devices around the world - Microsoft Blog

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Windows 10 is now running on 300 million active devices around the world - Microsoft blog Source text (bit.ly/1T2l1Fn) Further company coverage:

