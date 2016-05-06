版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems receives Caterpillar approval for Aquaec 6100 for construction and earthmoving markets

May 6 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta coating systems receives caterpillar approval for aquaec(tm) 6100 for construction and earthmoving markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

