BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says on April 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of U.S Financial fraud enforcement task force

May 6 Goldman Sachs

* Says on april 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of u.s. Financial fraud enforcement task force

* Says the definitive agreement was to resolve its ongoing investigations

* Says agreement resolved actual and potential civil claims by u.s. Doj, the attorney general's offices for the states of california, illinois and new york

* Agreement also resolved actual and potential civil claims by national credit union administration and federal home loan banks of chicago and des moines

* Agreement related to co's securitization, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2005 to 2007

* Co has received subpoenas and is engaged in discussions with other regulators as part of inquiries or investigations relating to mortgage-related matters Source text (1.usa.gov/1TrGK6N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)