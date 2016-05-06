BRIEF-Allergan shareholders vote against independent board chairman - SEC Filing

May 6 Allergan Plc :

* Shareholder proposal requesting Allergan's annual report on lobbying activities defeated at Co's annual meeting

* Shareholder proposal for Allergan to have an independent board chairman defeated at Co's annual meeting

* Shareholders voted to approve special resolution to reduce company's capital at annual meeting