公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty buys four-building industrial complex

May 6 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc :

* Rexford Industrial acquires four-building industrial complex for $7.7 million

* Acquisition was funded with proceeds from sale and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

