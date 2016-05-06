BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Aum was approximately $2.4 billion at march 31, 2016, versus $1.8 billion for quarter ended march 31, 2015
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings