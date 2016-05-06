版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-E-Cigarette company Gilla becomes member of Vapor Technology Association

May 6 Gilla Inc

* Cigarette company gilla inc becomes member of vapor technology association a day after u.s. Fda issues new rules to to regulate e-cigarettes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

