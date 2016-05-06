BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing says targeting sales of $4 bln in 2016

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* Targeting ebitda margin in range of 14.5% to 15% of sales in 2016
* Aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 6% of sales in 2016
* Is targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016
* American axle & manufacturing holdings inc sees free cash flow in range of $120 million to $140 million in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11