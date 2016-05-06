版本:
BRIEF-Exelon sees 2016 adjusted combined earnings of $2.40 to $2.70

May 6 Exelon Corp

* Sees 2016 adjusted combined earnings of $2.40 to $2.70

* Qtrly cosolidated operating revenue $7.57 billion versus $8.83 billion

* Q1 revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

