公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Pantheon receives shareholder approval for combination with Moovly nv

May 6 Pantheon Ventures Ltd

* Says receives shareholder approval in connection with business combination with moovly nv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

