BRIEF-Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento Therapeutics board to replace CEO

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Wildcat Capital Management LLC:
* Wildcat Capital issues letter to board of Sorrento Therapeutics
* Calls on Sorrento board to replace CEO
* Wildcat Capital says letter also calls for appointment of three Wildcat nominees to board to lead a special committee
* Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento board to terminate financing transactions and initiate a sale process for company
* Wildcat Capital calls upon Sorrento board to meet Wildcat's demands or to immediately resign and allow another slate of directors to effect such actions
* Wildcat Capital says its clients hold an ownership stake of 6.5 percent of common stock of Sorrento Therapeutics
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings