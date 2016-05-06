版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Computer Task Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

May 6 Computer Task Group Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.06per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

