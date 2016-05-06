版本:
BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings sets quarterly dividend of $0.17/share

May 6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.17per share

* Quarterly dividend represents a 6 percent increase over amount paid a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

