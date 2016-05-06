版本:
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Imation, Spear Point Funds settle on a shareholder derivative lawsuit

May 6 Imation Corp :

* Spear Point Funds and Imation announced today resolution of a shareholder derivative lawsuit

* Resolution of a shareholder derivative lawsuit against former members of board of directors of Imation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

