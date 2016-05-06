BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp says Thomas Miller resigns from board of directors; effective immediately

May 6 Clifton Bancorp Inc

* On may 4, 2016, thomas a. Miller resigned from board of directors of clifton bancorp inc. Effective immediately

* In connection with miller's resignation, board has reduced number of directors from seven to six effective may 4, 2016