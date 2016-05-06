版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:05 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric says Linda Boff has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, GE

May 6 General Electric Co

* Patrick Brown, has been promoted to vice president, tax for GE Power, GE Energy Connections, and GE Renewable Energy

* Steve Meszaros, has been appointed as vice president of supply chain, China, for GE Global Growth Organization

* Linda Boff, has been promoted to vice president, chief marketing officer, GE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐