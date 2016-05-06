BRIEF-General Electric says Linda Boff has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, GE

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 General Electric Co
* Patrick Brown, has been promoted to vice president, tax for GE Power, GE Energy Connections, and GE Renewable Energy
* Steve Meszaros, has been appointed as vice president of supply chain, China, for GE Global Growth Organization
* Linda Boff, has been promoted to vice president, chief marketing officer, GE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award