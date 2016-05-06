版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines announces launch of new nonstop flights to Xi'an on Sunday, May 8

May 6 United Airlines:

* Launch of new nonstop flights to Xi'an on Sunday, May 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

