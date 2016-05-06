版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics shares open 22.2 pct above IPO price in debut

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares open at $22.00 in market debut, above IPO price of $18.00 Further company coverage:

