版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Hedge fund TCI launches activist campaign against Volkswagen- FT

May 6 (Reuters) -

* TCI, the hedge fund run by Chris Hohn , launches activist campaign against Volkswagen - FT

* TCI has built up a 1.2 bln euros stake in Volkswagen, written to management and supervisory boards demanding reform of executive pay - FT Source text (bit.ly/1TMAbyy) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐