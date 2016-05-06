BRIEF-Smart Technologies announces share consolidation

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Smart Technologies Inc :
* Smart Technologies announces share consolidation
* As a result of consolidation, Smart has approximately 12.2 million common shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award