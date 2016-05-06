版本:
BRIEF-Smart Technologies announces share consolidation

May 6 Smart Technologies Inc :

* Smart Technologies announces share consolidation

* As a result of consolidation, Smart has approximately 12.2 million common shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

