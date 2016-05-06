BRIEF-Nichirei Corp's group operating profit probably rose by a fifth for FY 2016 - Nikkei

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Nichirei Corp's group operating profit probably rose by a fifth to around 21 billion yen ($196 million) for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei
* Nichirei Corp's sales are seen up 3% at around 535 billion yen, 8 billion yen higher than the forecast, for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award