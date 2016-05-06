版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.08/shr

May 6 Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

