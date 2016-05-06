版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 02:31 BJT

BRIEF-Sabby Healthcare Master Fund reports 5.15 pct passive stake in Sarepta Therapeutics - SEC filing

May 6 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Sabby Healthcare Master Fund, Ltd reports 5.15 percent passive stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc as of May 3, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/270EZb1 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐