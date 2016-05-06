版本:
BRIEF-Sabby Healthcare Master Fund reports 6.02 pct passive stake in Genvec - SEC filing

May 6 Genvec Inc :

* Sabby Healthcare Master Fund, Ltd reports 6.02 percent passive stake in Genvec Inc as of May 5, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1O3HZwS) Further company coverage:

