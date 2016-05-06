版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-Akorn to file annual report for year ended Dec 31, 2015 on May 9

May 6 Akorn Inc :

* On Monday, May 9, 2016, company plans to file annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

