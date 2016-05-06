BRIEF-FCA US recalls some U.S.-market midsize crossover vehicles

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
May 6 FCA US LLC
* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Investigation found some lines carrying power-steering fluid may leak at engine start-up, when the vehicle is subject to extreme cold
* Recalling an estimated 10,944 U.S.-market midsize crossover vehicles equipped with optional block heaters
* Affected are certain model-year 2009-2016 Dodge journey vehicles; an estimated 187,436 vehicles in Canada are also subject to this recall Source (bit.ly/270RDH5) Further company coverage:
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.