BRIEF-Brown-Forman Corp enters into a 364-day credit agreement

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Brown-Forman Corp
* Brown-Forman Corp says on May 6, 2016, co entered into a 364-day credit agreement
* Brown-Forman Corp - new credit agreement is in addition to Brown-Forman's existing $800 million five-year credit agreement dated November 18, 2011
* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement provides a $400 million 364-day revolving credit commitment - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award