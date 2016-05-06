版本:
BRIEF-Brown-Forman Corp enters into a 364-day credit agreement

May 6 Brown-Forman Corp

* Brown-Forman Corp says on May 6, 2016, co entered into a 364-day credit agreement

* Brown-Forman Corp - new credit agreement is in addition to Brown-Forman's existing $800 million five-year credit agreement dated November 18, 2011

* Brown-Forman Corp - credit agreement provides a $400 million 364-day revolving credit commitment - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

