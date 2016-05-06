版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc declares qrtrly cash div of $0.020

May 6 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc

* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.020 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐