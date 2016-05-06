版本:
BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.375/share

May 6 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc :

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

