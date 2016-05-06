版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-ENTREC proposes to amend terms of 7.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 6 ENTREC Corp :

* ENTREC announces proposal to amend the terms of its 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due october 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

