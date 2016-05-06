BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Miami to AA3

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 Moody's on Miami
* Moody's upgrades to AA3 and assigns a positive outlook to Miami, FL's go debt
* Upgrade to AA3 on go rating incorporates Miami's improving economy and tax base and it's improved financial position Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)