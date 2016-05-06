版本:
BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Miami to AA3

May 6 Moody's on Miami

* Moody's upgrades to AA3 and assigns a positive outlook to Miami, FL's go debt

* Upgrade to AA3 on go rating incorporates Miami's improving economy and tax base and it's improved financial position Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

