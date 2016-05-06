BRIEF-Aeropostale says bankruptcy court approved to draw $100 mln

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 Aeropostale Inc
* On may 5, 2016, bankruptcy court granted approval to company to draw $100 million in interim financing from dip financing - sec filing
* Will incur pre-tax restructuring and impairment charges related totaling approximately $60 million to $70 million through Q2 of fiscal 2016
* An estimated $14 million to $16 million of charges relate to fixed asset impairments are expected to be recorded during Q1 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)