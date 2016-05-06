版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ellington Financial estimated book value as of April 30 was $21.02/ common share

May 6 Ellington Financial Llc :

* Estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2016 was $21.02 , or $20.73 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐