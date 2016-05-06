BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor Corp declassifies board - SEC filing

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
* On May 3, 2016, board amended and restated bylaws of company to declassify board - SEC filing
* Board amended sections 2.2 and 2.3 of bylaws to eliminate division of board members into three classes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)