公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor Corp declassifies board - SEC filing

May 6 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* On May 3, 2016, board amended and restated bylaws of company to declassify board - SEC filing

* Board amended sections 2.2 and 2.3 of bylaws to eliminate division of board members into three classes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

