BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway became aware one of its units made sales through third-party distributor to customers in Iran

May 6 Berkshire Hathaway

* Management recently became aware that one of co's foreign subsidiaries made sales through a third-party distributor to customers in iran

* Total net income attributable to sales to iran parties was approximately $2,500

* Will submit further information to ofac and bis after completing internal investigation that co is conducting with assistance of outside counsel

* Total revenues to unit from sales to iran parties, which took place from june 2013 through november 2015, were about $45,000

* Co's unit has stopped all shipments to iran parties, and unit does not intend to engage in other dealings with the iran parties