BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway became aware one of its units made sales through third-party distributor to customers in Iran

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
May 6 Berkshire Hathaway
* Management recently became aware that one of co's foreign subsidiaries made sales through a third-party distributor to customers in iran
* Total net income attributable to sales to iran parties was approximately $2,500
* Will submit further information to ofac and bis after completing internal investigation that co is conducting with assistance of outside counsel
* Total revenues to unit from sales to iran parties, which took place from june 2013 through november 2015, were about $45,000
* Co's unit has stopped all shipments to iran parties, and unit does not intend to engage in other dealings with the iran parties - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UFN4gr Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
