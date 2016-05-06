BRIEF-Kraft Heinz entered into first amendment to credit agreement

May 6 Kraft Heinz Co

* On May 4, 2016, entered into first amendment to credit agreement dated as of July 6, 2015 - SEC filing

* Extended maturity date of revolving loans and commitments under credit agreement from July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021

* Amendment increased letter of credit sublimit from $150 million to $300 million, provided one time modification of extension period of agreement