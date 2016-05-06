版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz entered into first amendment to credit agreement

May 6 Kraft Heinz Co

* On May 4, 2016, entered into first amendment to credit agreement dated as of July 6, 2015 - SEC filing

* Extended maturity date of revolving loans and commitments under credit agreement from July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021

* Amendment increased letter of credit sublimit from $150 million to $300 million, provided one time modification of extension period of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐