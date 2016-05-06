BRIEF-Kraft Heinz entered into first amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
May 6 Kraft Heinz Co
* On May 4, 2016, entered into first amendment to credit agreement dated as of July 6, 2015 - SEC filing
* Extended maturity date of revolving loans and commitments under credit agreement from July 6, 2020 to July 6, 2021
* Amendment increased letter of credit sublimit from $150 million to $300 million, provided one time modification of extension period of agreement
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: