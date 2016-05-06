版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-PowerSecure International says lenders waived default from loan of up to $25 mln

May 6 PowerSecure International Inc

* Lenders granted waiver of default arising under amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of December 21, 2011

* Lenders waived default from loan of up to $25 million expected to be made by Southern Co to co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐