BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs and CFO Neil Lyons agreed on Lyon's termination of employment

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
May 6 Cleveland Biolabs Inc
* Co, Neil Lyons, Co's CFO mutually agreed that Lyons would terminate his employment with company effective May 6, 2016
* Lyons to become a consultant; in his role as a consultant, Lyons will continue to serve as CFO of company
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: