BRIEF-Trimetals Mining reports qtrly net loss of $0.01 per share

May 6 Trimetals Mining Inc

* During three months ended March 31, 2016, company reported a net loss of $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

