BRIEF-Axia Netmedia says shareholder approval of going private transaction

May 6 Axia Netmedia Corp

* Axia netmedia announces shareholder approval of going private transaction

* Axia netmedia corp says arrangement will not be subject to a national security review under investment canada act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

