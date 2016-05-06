BRIEF-Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award