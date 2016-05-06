BRIEF-Top property developers anticipate record profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd looks to generate a group operating profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.69 billion) in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp's operating profit is expected to climb 10% to around 73 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd likely will boost group operating profit by 10% or so in fiscal 2016 from just over 200 bln yen estimated for FY 2015 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)