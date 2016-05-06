BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality enters restated credit agreement

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 DiamondRock Hospitality
* On May 3, co entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement
* 2016 revolving credit facility supersedes and replaces previous $200 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* DiamondRock hospitality co says credit agreement provides for a $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text (1.usa.gov/1SSsLeh) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award