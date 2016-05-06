BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality enters restated credit agreement

May 6 DiamondRock Hospitality

* On May 3, co entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* 2016 revolving credit facility supersedes and replaces previous $200 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* DiamondRock hospitality co says credit agreement provides for a $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text (1.usa.gov/1SSsLeh) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )