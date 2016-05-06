BRIEF-Acme United announces $50 million bank facility

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Acme United Corp
* $50 million bank facility replaces a prior $40 million facility at HSBC
* Acme united corporation announces $50 million bank facility
* As of march 31, 2016, company had outstanding borrowings of $35.7 million under revolving loan agreement with HSBC.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award