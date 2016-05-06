版本:
BRIEF-Acme United announces $50 million bank facility

May 6 Acme United Corp

* $50 million bank facility replaces a prior $40 million facility at HSBC

* Acme united corporation announces $50 million bank facility

* As of march 31, 2016, company had outstanding borrowings of $35.7 million under revolving loan agreement with HSBC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

