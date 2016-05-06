版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Biglari Holdings announces qtrly net earnings

May 6 Biglari Holdings Inc

* Qtrly net earnings attributable to Biglari Holdings Inc. $51.2 million versus $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐